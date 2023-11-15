Tyus Bowser Still Hopes to Play This Season

Nov 15, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111523bowser
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said he still hopes to play this season in an interview with Morgan Adsit of FOX 45 Baltimore.

Bowser has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List all season with a knee injury, but has not given up on helping the Ravens down the stretch.

"That's the goal," Bowser told Adsit. "I don't ever take a game, or a day, anything like that for granted, especially being in this league because I understand how hard it is."

Initially, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipated Bowser would be ready for the regular-season opener in early September. Now more than two months later, Bowser is still trying to get back. Harbaugh said on Oct. 30 that he is "pretty optimistic" about Bowser's chances of getting back soon.

Now in his seventh season with the Ravens, Bowser only missed one game in his first five seasons and had his best year in 2021 with 7.0 sacks and 59 tackles, both career highs. However, he suffered a torn Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season and began 2022 on the PUP list. He returned to play nine games last season with 13 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Bowser said it's been a grind this season, going through rehab but not returning as quickly as he hoped. The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense and lead the league in sacks with 39.0, and Bowser wants to be part of the action.

"It's tough," Bowser said. "Trying to work each and every day and you see your guys out there playing hard, having fun, having a good time and you're not a part of it. There's still plenty of games left. My goal is to get back on the field.

"I'm doing everything I can right now to put myself in a position, not only to protect myself as far as my health, but also having a part in this team because we're doing a great job. We're moving in a great direction right now and I'm excited for what the future holds, and I just want to be a part of it."

