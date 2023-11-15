Tyus Bowser Still Hopes to Play This Season

Initially, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipated Bowser would be ready for the regular-season opener in early September. Now more than two months later, Bowser is still trying to get back. Harbaugh said on Oct. 30 that he is "pretty optimistic" about Bowser's chances of getting back soon.

Now in his seventh season with the Ravens, Bowser only missed one game in his first five seasons and had his best year in 2021 with 7.0 sacks and 59 tackles, both career highs. However, he suffered a torn Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season and began 2022 on the PUP list. He returned to play nine games last season with 13 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Bowser said it's been a grind this season, going through rehab but not returning as quickly as he hoped. The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense and lead the league in sacks with 39.0, and Bowser wants to be part of the action.

"It's tough," Bowser said. "Trying to work each and every day and you see your guys out there playing hard, having fun, having a good time and you're not a part of it. There's still plenty of games left. My goal is to get back on the field.