Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Oct 14, 2021 at 01:45 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Week 6 Uniform Graphic-web

The Ravens will break out a classic look for Sunday's big game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore is wearing its purple jersey with white pants.

The purple jersey with white pants is the Ravens' most frequently worn uniform combination. Baltimore has a .655 winning percentage (107-57-1) with that combo.

It's the second time this season that the Ravens will don that look. The first was the Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And as far as which jersey Lacie DeCosta will wear this week …

