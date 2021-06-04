Versatile Mix of Outside Linebackers Excites Drew Wilkins

The Ravens' new mix of outside linebackers is using OTAs to fast-forward their development as a group.

Tyus Bowser, who re-signed this offseason, is coming off his best all-around season and looking forward to taking on a larger leadership role. Jaylon Ferguson is entering his third season looking to take a major step forward, while draft picks Odafe Oweh (first round) and Daelin Harris (fifth round) want to make an immediate impact.

So far during OTAs, Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins is impressed with what he sees. Pernell McPhee, the veteran of the group, has not been attending while caring for his ailing great grandmother in Florida. However, McPhee has consistently participated in virtual meetings, and Wilkins senses that he's working with a group of outside linebackers who are determined to make a statement after the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue during free agency.

"The makeup of our room right now, it's hard not to love it," Wilkins said. "Every one of them, despite the difference in age, they all have something to prove right now. They all have that chip on their shoulder."

Wilkins and the entire coaching staff will spend plenty of time with Oweh and Hayes, trying to accelerate their adjustment to the NFL. Oweh has off-the-charts athleticism that blew Wilkins away at Penn State's Pro Day, but Wilkins said Oweh and Hayes have also been coachable and competitive.