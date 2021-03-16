Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The Ravens moved quickly to keep one of their young outside linebackers, agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with the versatile and ascending Tyus Bowser.
The deal is worth $22 million with the potential to rise to $27 million, according to Sirius XM's Adam Caplan.
Keeping Bowser became even more important after the reported departures of Matthew Judon (New England Patriots), Yannick Ngakoue (Las Vegas Raiders), and Jihad Ward (Jacksonville Jaguars).
Bowser, Pernell McPhee and Jaylon Ferguson are the only experienced outside linebackers under contract, so the Ravens probably aren't done at the position, but keeping Bowser checks a big box.
A second-round pick in 2017, Bowser has evolved into arguably Baltimore's best coverage linebacker in the critical SAM position. He notched three interceptions and five pass breakups, as well as a career-high 34 tackles. Judon was often used by Baltimore to drop in coverage, so it was important for the Ravens to retain Bowser.
Bowser has also shown his pass rushing ability, as he notched five sacks in 2019. Though he had just a pair of sacks last season, he had a career-high 14 quarterback hits.
A young player at just 25 years old, Bowser will have a chance to continue to further develop his skills as a likely starter in Baltimore moving forward.