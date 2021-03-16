Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

A second-round pick in 2017, Bowser has evolved into arguably Baltimore's best coverage linebacker in the critical SAM position. He notched three interceptions and five pass breakups, as well as a career-high 34 tackles. Judon was often used by Baltimore to drop in coverage, so it was important for the Ravens to retain Bowser.

Bowser has also shown his pass rushing ability, as he notched five sacks in 2019. Though he had just a pair of sacks last season, he had a career-high 14 quarterback hits.