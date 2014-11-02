Video Highlights: Ravens vs. Steelers

Watch all the top plays from the Baltimore-Pittsburgh *matchup at *Heinz Field. Mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to watch.
How Zay Flowers, aka Joystick, Got His Fast Feet
Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers attributes a childhood game called 'murderball' for his incredible change of direction abilities.
Practice Report: Rashod Bateman And Others Go Deep in Team Action
Odell Beckham Jr. makes a spectacular one-handed catch. Jadeveon Clowney looks quick in his debut. Ravens cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are holding up well.
Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined
John Harbaugh confident in Ravens' pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney. Brandon Stephens could remain at cornerback. Brent Urban has a new baby.
Patrick Ricard Keeps Looking for New Projects
Patrick Ricard has made the Pro Bowl four consecutive years as a fullback, but the versatile veteran keeps seeking new ways to contribute.
50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions
This week's additions of Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby sure up the team's remaining soft spots.
More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return
Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins Ramp Up Practice Activity
J.K. Dobbins returned to team activity. Sean Ryan made arguably the best catch of camp. Justin Madubuike was dominant on the goal line.
Ravens Sign Jadeveon Clowney to 1-Year Deal
The three-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1-overall pick adds more juice to Baltimore's pass rush.
How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Commanders Preseason Game
After two days of joint practice earlier this week, the Ravens continue the preseason against the Washington Commanders Monday at 8 p.m.
Roquan Smith to Host Free 0 Jersey Exchange for Fans
Roquan Smith will host a free exchange for people who have his old No. 18 jersey on Aug. 27 at Jimmy's Seafood.
Zay Flowers Comments on Chances of Being Offensive Rookie of the Year, Connection With OBJ
Cris Collinsworth says the Ravens' new-look offense is 'going to be great or going to really struggle.' Three second-year Ravens are predicted to have breakout seasons.