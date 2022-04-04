SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Works at Chick-fil-A, Plays Lacrosse at Morgan State

After crabs, there are two things every Marylander loves: lacrosse and the Ravens. This weekend, those two worlds collided as Lamar Jackson stopped by Morgan State's lacrosse practice.
Lamar shouted out local lacrosse legend Paul Rabil, who took note, reposting Lamar's "Baltimore Boyz" story on Instagram. Is there a Ravens/Professional Lacrosse League PLL collaboration in our future?
Lamar's "man of the people tour" continued. His next stop was a local Chick-fil-A and the MVP was dishing out customer's orders. The sales were off the charts!
How can you not love this guy?