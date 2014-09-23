Week 3: Ravens Wired With Daryl Smith

Ravens Wired airs Tuesdays at 5 and 11:30 p.m. on Comcast SportsNet, and at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on MeTV.
Watch all the show segements below (mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page).
Could the Ravens have a superior receiving group than the Steelers? John Harbaugh joined The Rich Eisen Show to talk new offense, Jackson, Beckham and the new kickoff rule.
Patrick Queen's decision to report to OTAs is commendable. The Ravens need a lot more from their sophomores than rookies.
As guests at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday, coaches from Morgan State and Bowie State shadowed Ravens coaches during Wednesday's meetings and practices.
The Ravens have been nominated four Capital Emmy Awards this year.
Jackson is ranked as the eighth-best quarterback by NFL Network analysts. Kyle Hamilton is named a breakout candidate. Two Ravens are ranked among the top 20 offensive tackles.
After nine seasons in the NFL, Tony Jefferson is hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in personnel.
With Chuck Clark traded to the Jets, Kyle Hamilton is doing more work on the second level of the defense.
Marianna Salas and Michelle Moreau joined the Ravens as part of the organization's fellowship for diversity program to foster the inclusion and development of minorities and women in football.
The Ravens are outside the top 20 in rankings of the best and worst offseasons. Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks under the most pressure this season. Za'Darius Smith expects a lot of booing when he faces the Ravens in Baltimore.
Lamar Jackson said 'running can only take you so far,' and he felt the Ravens needed more throws downfield.
Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.