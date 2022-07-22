Late for Work 7/22: What Does Kyler Murray's Megadeal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

Steelers All-Pro Cameron Heyward Has Jackson's Back

Even a member of the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers knows that Jackson's exclusion from ESPN's top 10 quarterback rankings "makes no sense."

"How the heck is he not a top 10 player? The guy just won an MVP two years ago," three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said on his "Not Just Football" podcast (via Steelers Depot). "I have the utmost respect for a guy like Lamar."

ESPN's rankings were the result of a survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, who apparently still don't know what to make of a quarterback with Jackson's unique skillset regardless of how much success he has.

"Is he a prototypical quarterback? No, but who's to say quarterbacks have to play a certain way?" Heyward said. "He's a younger guy that's gonna continue to develop and be one of the greats in our league. I just think he is a top quarterback in our league. For everybody to just put him down because he got hurt last year seems a little irrational."

Heyward, who has played against Jackson three times, went on to say how challenging it is to try to contain him.