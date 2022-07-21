Lamar Jackson Has Reported for Training Camp

Jul 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072122-LamarTC
@Ravens/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson arrives at Under Armour Performance Center for training camp.

Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations are ongoing, the but the Ravens quarterback has reported to training camp.

Jackson walked into the Under Armour Performance Center with a smile Thursday afternoon, the first day for quarterbacks and injured veterans to report.

There was media chatter about the possibility of a holdout after, during minicamp, Jackson was asked whether he could sit out if he didn't have a new contract. It was a rote response, but Jackson said, "We're having conversations about it. I don't know."

At his fourth annual Funday with LJ event earlier this month, Jackson cleared things up and said a possible holdout was not on his mind.

Jackson's report to camp comes on the same day that fellow quarterback Kyler Murray got a massive contract extension from the Arizona Cardinals, which will spark a new round of speculation about what that means for Jackson and the Ravens.

The fifth-year quarterback is looking to have a monster 2022 season after ending last year on the shelf due to an ankle injury and watching the Ravens fall out of a playoff spot. He added 12-15 pounds of muscle mass this offseason and was clearly throwing the ball with more zip.

Now training camp will be the next step in building chemistry with his weapons and building upon a strong minicamp before kicking off the season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

