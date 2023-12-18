What the Jaguars Said After Their Primetime Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Doug Pederson

On getting into the red zone and coming up empty:

"That's the head scratcher. Again, we can't get out of our way. That's the frustrating part because we do some really good things, and then it's a play here and there that keeps us from scoring."

On the final 30 seconds of the first half, the completion to Zay Jones and the decision not to spike the ball:

"We're going to stay aggressive. We've scored before in those situations. It was just a mistake, I think, by Trevor (Lawrence), obviously, knowing the situation and knowing how much time is left right there. It's a great learning experience for us from the standpoint of don't throw it inbounds to be tackled in that situation. We'll learn from that one."

On whether Lawrence was supposed to spike the ball:

"He was not going to spike it."

On how Jacksonville's defense played:

"I felt the defense really came to play. Kind of kept them down. Did some good things in the first half. Obviously, I think it was the third quarter Baltimore did the Baltimore things. They began running the football, and those were the things that kind of started to show up in the third quarter. They rattled off a couple of big runs. I thought for the most part the defense kept us in the game, kept us close and did some good things for us."

On whether Lawrence should be beyond making his mistake before halftime:

"You can put it on us, too, put it on us as coaches. Coach that situation a little bit better. When you're anticipating that we'd get out of bounds, in that situation right there, you get to the sideline or you score. We did out-leverage the defense. They made a nice play, tackled him inbounds. When the pass was completed, I thought we had a good chance of getting to the front pylon."

On Lawrence's health:

"He was evaluated after the game and he'll actually enter the [concussion] protocol."

WR Jamal Agnew

On his thoughts after the loss:

"We wanted to win. It was a big game for us against probably the best team in the AFC right now."

On his touchdown catch:

"That specific play, when I scored, we knew if the corner grabbed Rid (Calvin Ridley), then I was going to be wide open. Hats off to the coaching staff for drawing that up, and it worked out just how it did."

On the Jaguars' playoff hopes after three straight losses:

"Obviously, losing three in a row, we put ourselves in a little bit of a tricky situation. We can't look ahead. We've still got to take it one game at a time, but we've got to be more urgent and just more consistent. The accountability for each other has got to pick up and we understand that. We put ourselves in this situation and we've been here before. Last year, we were 3-7 in late November, and we ended up making the playoffs. I'm not trying to go back to last year, I'm just saying we've been here before, we know how to get ourselves out of situations."

LB Foyesade Oluokun

On the Jaguars' performance:

"That wasn't a winning effort. I already know things I want to do better and keep leading these boys to put their best foot forward."

On whether Jacksonville's margin for error is gone: