What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is the Solution to His Problems

That's what happens when so much of the offense revolves around Jackson. When he's on, as he was through the first five or so weeks of the season, the Ravens offense is a machine. When he's not, it's a slog.

That has always been the case with this unit because the entire operation revolves around Jackson's unique skillset, but it's true even moreso this year with so many key pieces around him on the injury list.

Those injuries have unquestionably had a ripple effect in the past three games, in which Jackson has thrown twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three).

Ronnie Stanley's ankle surgery shook up the offensive line and removed one of the league's most reliable blindside protectors. Patrick Mekari's ankle, and now hand, injuries have further weakened the edges. Inside, Ben Cleveland's knee injury short-circuited the rookie's growth as he looked to be on track for stepping into the starting job.

The offensive line isn't all to blame either, as any line under siege from such heavy blitzes (as the Ravens have been since the Miami loss) would struggle to pick it up. With that said, the line could provide a little more time for Jackson, and every split-second matters.