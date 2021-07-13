What Mink Thinks: Summer Fun Brings Out the Over-Protective Media and Fans

On second thought, this doesn't actually seem to be a case of people being worried for Jackson.

This reaction more seems to be a case of people being worried about their entertainment being lost and/or feeling like they have the authority to tell a grown man and professional athlete – a bona fide human being, believe it or not! – how they should spend their free time.

Actually, this isn't a mom situation. A mom does have say over the safety of their child. Fans and media members do not have the same over an NFL player. It's also Jackson's (pending) money. If an injury impacts his contract extension, that's for him to worry about.

It's also odd that people love when players practice football during the offseason, but somehow it's only dangerous when making the same moves just for fun. The tendons and ligaments know the difference?

There are cases of NFL players getting seriously injured during offseason activities – and those few instances will be pointed to every single time. Ravens fans know it well from 2012 when Terrell Suggs reportedly tore his Achilles playing offseason basketball.

Yes, athletes can get injured in their spare time, walking to the kitchen even. No, this doesn't mean you get to put them in bubble wrap.

We're not talking about Jackson going bull riding. He's running some routes and locking up some kids playing cornerback. I don't know the risk percentage here, but I think we can classify it as low. Regardless, a player gets to decide where to draw that line, including in their contract.

Remember, these guys do play football for a living. I'm fairly sure Jackson has been in more danger on Sundays in M&T Bank Stadium (where he also gets criticized for playing the game too dangerously) than he has on a beach or basketball court.