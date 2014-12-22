What's At Stake For Ravens In Bengals-Broncos Matchup

Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Elvis Dumervil might break out an old Denver Broncos jersey Monday night.

Before he gets to work Tuesday morning preparing for the Cleveland Browns, Dumervil and the Ravens will put their hope in the Broncos for the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore needs help to secure a playoff bid after Sunday's loss to the Texans, and those chances would take a hit if the Bengals pulled off an upset victory.

So what exactly is at stake for the Ravens in Monday's Bengals-Broncos game?

Here's the breakdown:

  • A win by the Broncos would give the Ravens another potential avenue to the postseason. The Ravens no longer have a chance to win the AFC North, but they could overtake the Bengals (9-4-1) in the AFC standings if Cincinnati loses the final two games of the season. If the Bengals lose to the Broncos and the Steelers, then the Ravens would have the edge in the wild-card race with a Week 17 win over Cleveland.

-  A win by Cincinnati Monday night would put all eyes on San Diego in Week 17. If the Bengals beat the Broncos, then Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot and is guaranteed to finish ahead of the Ravens. Baltimore would then need the Chiefs to beat the Chargers next Sunday to have a chance at the postseason.

The main point is that the Ravens want to keep open as many roads as possible to get into the playoffs. A win by the Broncos does just that, and would be a welcomed early Christmas gift.

