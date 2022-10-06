Late for Work 10/6: Which Raven Will Have the Biggest Impact When He Returns From Injury?

Is Lamar Jackson Playing Better Than His 2019 Unanimous MVP Season?

Remember a few months ago when Jackson was snubbed from a list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL in an ESPN survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players? How about a similar survey by The Athletic that ranked Jackson as a Tier 2 quarterback and 10th-best overall?

Those rankings look even more ludicrous now than they did then. With Jackson's hot start this season, the question being asked isn't whether he's a top 10 quarterback; it's whether he's playing even better than he did in 2019 when he was named the second unanimous MVP in NFL history.

"In many ways, yes," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Just like his MVP season, Jackson leads the NFL in touchdown passes (11) and ranks in the top 10 overall in rushing (316 yards). It's even more impressive this season because he has played behind three different starting left tackles and has received no help from his run game."

ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jason Reid were each asked to rank the top five quarterbacks in the league right now. Bowen placed Jackson at No. 2 (behind Buffalo's Josh Allen), while Reid had Jackson at No. 3 (behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Allen).

Meanwhile, NFL.com's Marc Sessler put Jackson at No. 3 in his weekly quarterback rankings (behind Mahomes and Allen).