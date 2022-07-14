10 Questions: Which Rookies Will Have Big Roles This Season?

Jordan Stout, the first punter selected in the draft, will take over for recently retired Sam Koch,[comma] who is now a special teams consultant.

Sixth-round pick Tyler Badie is already showing his versatility as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. He has a chance to factor into the running back rotation, especially if J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have not recovered from knee injuries in time to be activated for Week 1. If Badie's part of the mix, the Ravens could easily have at least nine rookies in unform for the season-opener against the Jets.

The two rookies facing the biggest challenge to make an immediate impact are second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo and fourth-round offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. Ojabo tore his Achilles at his Pro Day on March 19 and won't be ready at the start of the season. The Ravens think Ojabo will play at some point this season but his timetable is uncertain.

Faalele is an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, the heaviest player in the modern history of the NFL Combine. That's a lot lighter than 426 pounds, which was Faalele's weight when he enrolled at Minnesota. However, Faalele labored during some practices at mandatory minicamp and needs to show his conditioning has improved during training camp.

"Daniel has looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a young kid, he's a big man. I saw some of the stuff about you guys talking about [him] getting in shape, and yes, he's working his way into kind of NFL-type-conditioning as a tackle."

Harbaugh will find out even more about the rookie class during training camp, when the pads come on during days that can be long and grueling. But he is impressed with the rookie class' potential.