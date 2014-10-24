Who's Playing, Who's Not At Cincinnati





Monroe, Osemele Both Probable

The Ravens' offensive line looks like it's back to full strength.

Starting left tackle Eugene Monroe and left guard Kelechi Osemele both practiced at full capacity throughout the week and are listed as probable to play in Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

Monroe has missed the past four games with a knee injury. Osemele sat out two contests. The Ravens have been relying on a pair of rookies with undrafted James Hurst at left tackle and fifth-round pick John Urschel at left guard.

Having Monroe and Osemele back on the offensive line is a big boon for the Ravens offense.

"[Monroe and Osemele] looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "They were full participation. So, it's good."

TE Daniels Out After Knee Procedure

Tight end Owen Daniels has had a knee procedure and won't play against the Bengals, Harbaugh announced Friday.

Rookie Crockett Gillmore will be the man to step up at tight end, and the Ravens will likely rely more on fullback Kyle Juszczyk and their deep wide receiver corps (Kamar Aiken and Michael Campanaro) to move the chains.

"I've prepared to be the guy from the first day I was here," Gillmore said. "I've been following those guys around – Owen and Dennis – so they've given me a great opportunity to just step in their shoes and do what I can do."

Bengals WR Green Doubtful

The Bengals may be without their top offensive weapon as wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) did not practice at all this week and is doubtful to play.

He hasn't been ruled out, however.

Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis has a policy that if a player doesn't practice all week, that player won't play in Sunday's game. But he said he might be willing to break that rule when it comes to Green.

Lewis said that Green made progress every day this week and was particularly good on Friday, per Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson.

Green scored the game-winning 77-yard touchdown against the Ravens in Week 1. He has had a reception of at least 50 yards against Baltimore in each of their past three meetings.

If Green can't suit up, it takes some of the big-play potential out of the Bengals offense, but they still have other weapons.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has 30 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns this year, and has catches of at least 30 yards in each of the past three games. He had a 76-yard touchdown in Week 2.

Other Bengals Banged Up

Green isn't the only Bengals player coming into Sunday's game ailing.

Cincinnati ruled out starting inside linebacker Rey Maualuga (hamstring) at the start of the week. Reserve defensive tackle Brandon Thompson (knee) is questionable.

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (ribs) was a full practice participant for the first time this week on Friday, as is the case with starting cornerback Leon Hall (back).

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (neck) was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and appears to be ready to suit up.