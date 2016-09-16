Who's Playing, Who's Not At Cleveland Browns

Judon saw limited action last week against the Bills, taking 13 snaps as part of the overall outside linebacker rotation. Correa played on special teams against Buffalo.

"My role could increase, but again, I'm just expecting any situation out there," Correa said. "I'm just going to be ready to get in at any time, any play, any situation. I just have to be ready when my number is called."

Veteran outside linebacker Albert McClellan is likely to get the start again opposite of Terrell Suggs, and he is primarily used on early downs. Another option at outside linebacker is veteran Chris Carter, who carved out a role on special teams after a stellar preseason.

Carter flashed as a pass rusher in the preseason, and the Ravens may want to get him more action against the Browns.

The other player who has been ruled out for Baltimore is rookie running back Kenneth Dixon (knee).

Perriman Listed As Questionable

After missing Wednesday's practice with a calf issue, wide receiver Breshad Perriman practiced fully the next two days and is officially listed as questionable going into the game.

The NFL removed the "probable" designation from the injury report this year, so Perriman could be likely to play even if he is considered questionable. The second-year receiver was mum about the specifics of the injury when talking with reporters earlier this week, but did say, "I'm feeling good, really good."

The Ravens liked what they saw from Perriman in his NFL debut last week, and he expressed confidence that he could take on a bigger workload in future weeks.

Powers Could Make Debut After Ankle Issue

Veteran cornerback Jerraud Powers (ankle) practiced all week and he is listed as questionable. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday.

The ankle issue sidelined Powers for the last few weeks, but the veteran cornerback appears set to play his first game as a Raven.

"I'm very excited to make my debut," he said. "It felt good to get back out there this week with the team, fly around, have fun and just be myself."

The Ravens signed Powers this offseason with the expectation for him to be the team's starting nickel back, and he is the most experienced corner on the roster. Powers has started 82 games over the course of his career, and he immediately gives the Ravens a proven slot corner in the secondary.

Despite missing the time in training camp and the preseason, Powers isn't concerned about having a grasp on the defense.

"It would be different if I was a first, second-year player but as an eight-year veteran I have the system down pat," he said. "I know what I can do. I've been in this system before, and when you play a lot of football the past eight years like I have, the main thing is just to make sure you're healthy."

No Major Injury Concerns For Browns

The Browns don't have any major injury questions going into the weekend.