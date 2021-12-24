Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson Is Still Sidelined

Lamar Jackson still hasn't returned to practice, casting doubt that he'll be in uniform for Sunday's crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ravens have not ruled Jackson out, listing him as questionable to play, but he hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle in Cleveland on Dec. 12.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also did not practice Friday because of a non-COVID illness. He is listed as questionable to play but expected to suit up.
This week, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said that the missed practiced time for Jackson "does become a concern." Huntley has played quite well filling in, and the Ravens have confidence that he can do so again.
The Ravens are already short-handed with 12 players from the 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and 16 players on injured reserve. On top of that, there are other players dealing with minor injuries that could sideline them in Cincinnati.
Wide receiver and Pro Bowl return specialist Devin Duvernay is doubtful to play after not practicing all week because of an ankle injury. The Ravens would have to find a new returner, likely wide receiver James Proche II.
Baltimore might get starting right tackle Patrick Mekari back, which would be great timing with tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (knee) doubtful to play and David Sharpe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Mekari has played at a high level for much of the season, despite battling through injuries and would help against Bengals Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is questionable after not practicing Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) was back at practice Friday after sitting Thursday and will play. Guard Ben Powers (foot) did not practice all week and has been ruled out, meaning Ben Cleveland will start again.
Defensively, the Ravens have only 15 players currently on their 53-man roster and two are dealing with injuries. Injuries and players on the COVID-19 list will force many backups into action.
However, it does look promising for veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) after he practiced all week. Cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) will play after clearing protocol and practicing fully Friday. Safety Brandon Stephens (illness) was back at practice Friday as well.
Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was knocked out of the week's final practice by an illness and is questionable. The Ravens need him this week with Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee on the COVID-19 list.
For the Bengals, starting inside linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out. He leads the team in tackles (92) and interceptions (four) and was all over the field in the team's earlier meeting.
Other than that, the Bengals are healthy. They have two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and wide receiver Mike Thomas. Three backups are questionable: guard Hakeem Adeniji, tackle Fred Johnson and defensive end Khalid Kareem.
|Player
|Injury
|Game status
|
Calais Campbell
|Thigh
|Questionable
|
Devin Duvernay
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|
Lamar Jackson
|Ankle
|Questionable
|
Patrick Mekari
|Hand
|Questionable
|
Tyre Phillips
|Knee
|Doubtful
|
Ben Powers
|Foot
|Out
|
Patrick Ricard
|Knee
|Questionable
|
Brandon Stephens
|Illness
|Questionable
|
Tyler Huntley
|Illness
|Questionable
|
Odafe Oweh
|Illness
|Questionable