Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson Is Still Sidelined

Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) is questionable after not practicing Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) was back at practice Friday after sitting Thursday and will play. Guard Ben Powers (foot) did not practice all week and has been ruled out, meaning Ben Cleveland will start again.

Defensively, the Ravens have only 15 players currently on their 53-man roster and two are dealing with injuries. Injuries and players on the COVID-19 list will force many backups into action.

However, it does look promising for veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) after he practiced all week. Cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) will play after clearing protocol and practicing fully Friday. Safety Brandon Stephens (illness) was back at practice Friday as well.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was knocked out of the week's final practice by an illness and is questionable. The Ravens need him this week with Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee on the COVID-19 list.

For the Bengals, starting inside linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out. He leads the team in tackles (92) and interceptions (four) and was all over the field in the team's earlier meeting.