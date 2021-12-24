Cover Story: Tyler Huntley Makes People Believe

Nobody who has known Huntley for years is surprised. He was just a 14-year-old freshman when he became the starting quarterback at Hallandale (Fla.) High School, an impressive feat in a region that's a hotbed for high school talent. From the moment he walked onto Hallandale's practice field, Huntley took command.

He wasn't the biggest quarterback and his arm wasn't the strongest. But he moved the offense and even much older teammates gravitated to him. His high school coach, Dameon Jones, could not deny what his eyes told him.

"This skinny freshman kid just came in, played better than everybody, and won the job," said Jones, now the head coach at Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) College Prep, where he was won three state titles.

"I mean, there were some throws he literally wasn't strong enough to make as a freshman. But we worked around it, he got stronger, and he started making those throws as a sophomore. From that point, he was rolling."

Huntley put up huge numbers at Hallandale (9,053 yards, 106 touchdowns), leading the school to the 5A regional final as a senior for the first time in school history. As a junior, Huntley led Hallandale to a memorable 38-36 victory over Jackson, who was the quarterback at Boynton Beach (Fla.) High.

People in Florida still talk about that epic quarterback battle between two high school phenoms who made it to the NFL. Huntley threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, while Jackson had more than 400 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.