Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Jaguars

Dec 18, 2020 at 04:50 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121820-WPWN
Nick Wass/Kirk Irwin/AP Photos
Left: CB Jimmy Smith; Right: CB Marcus Peters

The Ravens won't have cornerback Jimmy Smith, but they could have Marcus Peters when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Smith has been officially ruled out, the latest in what has been a frustrating string of injuries for the veteran, who has played exceptionally well this season when healthy.

He missed the Week 10 game in New England due to an ankle injury, the Week 13 game against Dallas because of a groin injury, and now the Week 15 contest because of a ribs/shoulder injury. Smith has played in all 16 games just twice in his 10 seasons.

Peters went to the turf with a calf injury in Cleveland but returned to the game not long after. He didn't practice all week, but has only missed three games in his six-year career.

The Ravens have five cornerbacks on the injury report overall. Beyond Smith and Peters, Anthony Averett (ankle), Davontae Harris (ankle) and Tramon Williams (thigh) are also questionable. It they aren't able to suit up, it will test Baltimore's cornerback depth.

Baltimore could activate cornerback Terrell Bonds to the 53-man roster after he returned to practice this week following a knee injury. If healthy, Averett could also suit up after being inactive last week. He was added to the injury report Friday and did not practice.

The Ravens got so thin at cornerback against the Browns on Monday night that Anthony Levine Sr. had to step in at corner. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said it made him have to be more "vanilla" with his play-calling.

"I think some of them are getting healthy, and some of them are still probably going to be game-time decisions," Martindale said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that all three wide receivers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II – are "on track" to play in Sunday's game. After being identified as "high-risk" close contacts, they have tested negative throughout the week and can return to the field if that continues.

Levine, defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion), tight end Luke Willson (hip) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck/back) are also questionable.

The Jaguars ruled out one player, cornerback Sidney Jones IV (Achilles) but don't have any other players on the final injury report. Running back James Robinson (knee), who has the third-most rushing yards in the league, returned to full practice Friday.

