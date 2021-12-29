Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Anthony Averett, Patrick Ricard Sidelined

The Ravens still have a significant number of players looking to get healthier before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lamar Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis for the first time since his ankle injury on Dec. 12, but eight players missed practice due to injury or illness.

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) did not practice after being injured in Sunday's game in Cincinnati. Averett has been Baltimore's most durable cornerback with 13 starts, and the Ravens could use his talents facing the dynamic receiving corps of the Los Angeles Rams featuring Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham. Kupp leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Baltimore got a couple cornerbacks back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week in Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, but this is another game that will test their depth at the position.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) did not return after missing the last three games. Recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight season, Richard's ability as a blocker in multiple formations is a key component of Baltimore's offense.

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) did not practice, and the Ravens could use his pass-rushing to pressure quarterback Matthew Stafford. Oweh is second on the team in quarterback hits (15) and sacks (5.0).

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ankle), who made the Pro Bowl as a returner, did not practice after missing the Bengals game. James Proche II and Tylan Wallace handled the kickoff returns in Duvernay's absence.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (personal) was limited. Other Ravens who did not practice Wednesday were offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (knee) and Ben Powers (foot), safety/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (knee) and inside linebacker Malik Harrison (illness).

Three Ravens were given a rest day: nickel cornerback Tavon Young, who left the Bengals game early, starting right guard Kevin Zeitler, and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

For the Rams, starting nose tackle Greg Gaines (hand), starting safety Taylor Rapp (shoulder) and backup linebacker Chris Garrett (illness) did not practice. Starting center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder) were limited.