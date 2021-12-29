Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Wednesday

Lamar Jackson is returning to practice Wednesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

"I do anticipate Lamar practicing. It will probably be on a limited basis, and we'll see how he does," Harbaugh said.

Jackson has missed the past two games and hadn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury in Cleveland on Dec. 12.

Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" that Jackson will be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it's still too early to say for sure.

"I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do, and I know that most of all, Lamar does," Harbaugh said. "So, he's going to do everything he can to be out there. You can't make a promise, because we don't know. We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring; it's not for us to know. So, I'm hopeful."

Harbaugh said backup Tyler Huntley should come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and be back at practice Thursday. The Ravens have already been separating their players from each other and the quarterbacks are working virtually, Harbaugh said.

Other Ravens players said Jackson's return brought more energy as the team tries to end its four-game losing streak.

"We'll be excited to see him out there, for sure," center Bradley Bozeman said. "That's our guy. Lamar brings a great, great energy to practice, to the games and to everything he's involved with."