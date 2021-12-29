Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Wednesday

Dec 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Lamar Jackson is returning to practice Wednesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

"I do anticipate Lamar practicing. It will probably be on a limited basis, and we'll see how he does," Harbaugh said.

Jackson has missed the past two games and hadn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury in Cleveland on Dec. 12.

Harbaugh said he's "really hopeful" that Jackson will be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but it's still too early to say for sure.

"I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do, and I know that most of all, Lamar does," Harbaugh said. "So, he's going to do everything he can to be out there. You can't make a promise, because we don't know. We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring; it's not for us to know. So, I'm hopeful."

Harbaugh said backup Tyler Huntley should come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and be back at practice Thursday. The Ravens have already been separating their players from each other and the quarterbacks are working virtually, Harbaugh said.

Other Ravens players said Jackson's return brought more energy as the team tries to end its four-game losing streak.

"We'll be excited to see him out there, for sure," center Bradley Bozeman said. "That's our guy. Lamar brings a great, great energy to practice, to the games and to everything he's involved with."

"Obviously, getting No. 8 back is special, because he's a special player, and I think we're all excited about that," tight end Mark Andrews said.

Tyus Bowser Comes Off Reserve/COVID-19 List After One Day

The Ravens will have one of their top defenders available against the Los Angeles Rams.
Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

Do the Ravens deserve a playoff spot? Why has the offense been completing more short throws with the backup QBs? Who will step up with COVID players out?
Justin Houston, Three Others Activated From COVID-19 List

Chris Board, Geno Stone and Kristian Welch have also been activated from the COVID-19 list as the Ravens defense gains reinforcements.
Power Rankings: Ravens on Cusp of Dropping Out of Top 20

Baltimore (8-7) dropped to No. 19 in both NFL.com and Bleacher Report's rankings. The Ravens' highest ranking is No. 14 (ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports).
Late for Work 12/29: If Ravens Get Healthier, Playoff Berth Is Within Reach

The Rams' passing attack presents another daunting challenge for the secondary. Mark Andrews is the obvious choice for the Ravens' non-quarterback MVP. Would Arkansas nose tackle be a good fit for the Ravens?
John Harbaugh Reflects on Passing of John Madden, Won't Ever Delete His Texts

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh had a close relationship and great admiration for John Madden, an NFL icon who passed away Tuesday at age 85.
Tyus Bowser Placed on COVID-19 List, Chris Westry Is Activated 

Quarterback Kenji Behar has been terminated from the practice squad, an indication that Lamar Jackson and/or Tyler Huntley could return against the Los Angeles Rams,
Eisenberg: I'm Giving Wink Martindale a Pass

The Ravens' defensive rankings seem like someone's idea of a practical joke. But factors Wink Martindale didn't control have had a lot to do with those numbers.
Analyzing the AFC Playoff Picture, Week 17

Here's how the Ravens' playoff foes are looking with two games left in the regular season.
Late for Work 12/28: Injuries Not Sole Factor in Defense Being Blasted By Bengals

Patrick Queen continues to flash his play-making ability. The Ravens again are outside the AFC playoff picture. Baltimore selects a cornerback in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.
News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says 'We'll See' If Lamar Jackson Practices Wednesday

A decision on whether Anthony Averett can play with his rib injury will be made later in the week. James Urban gets props for his preparation of Ravens quarterbacks. Young wide receivers James Proche II, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace stepped forward against the Bengals. 
