Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson (Back) Sits Out Wednesday

Sep 29, 2021 at 08:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092921-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday and is listed on the injury report with a back issue.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson was held out because of "general soreness" and he is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Baltimore got several players back Wednesday with defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Justin Houston returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and all expected to play against the Broncos.

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin practiced for the first time since August and have sat out the required three games since being placed on injured reserve, but it's unknown whether they'll be activated to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game.

"It'll just be based on if they're ready to go [and] how ready they are to play," Harbaugh said.

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip) is still not back at practice after going down in the joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 18.

"I don't have a timeframe for Derek Wolfe with a back," Harbaugh said. "That's up in the air."

Other Ravens who did not practice Wednesday were safety DeShon Elliott (quad), cornerback Tavon Young (knee), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (NIR - rest).

The Broncos are also dealing with a fair share of injuries. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler have both been placed on injured reserve, as well as outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and cornerback Ronald Darby.

Starting guards Dalton Risner (ankle) and Graham Glasgow (knee) both missed Wednesday's practice. Running back Melvin Gordon III (ribs) was limited.

