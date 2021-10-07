Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Practices, Alejandro Villanueva Does Not

While Jackson practicing Thursday is good news for Baltimore, the bad news is that left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is not back on the field. Villanueva suffered a knee injury against the Broncos and did not return, which meant veteran Andre Smith had to step in for his first game since 2019.

With Ronnie Stanley (ankle) still sidelined, the Ravens may need to call on Smith again if Villanueva isn't ready to go Monday night.

"We'll just have to see how that goes. It's not serious by any stretch, we just have to see," Harbaugh said of Villanueva's knee. "Sometimes, during the season, you just have to see how guys are feeling week to week, and it really becomes that."

Safety DeShon Elliott returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the Denver game with a quad injury. Elliott was sidelined during the Chiefs game in Week 2 by a concussion but came back the following week to play in Detroit before suffering the quad injury.

The other big return to monitor this week is that of first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin. They both practiced throughout last week but were not activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. They'll have a chance to make their season debuts on Monday night.