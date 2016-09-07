Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bills: Elvis Dumervil Says He Won't Play

Sep 07, 2016 at 06:47 AM
K Justin Tucker
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

07_wpwn_news.jpg


Dumervil Says He Won't Play

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil won't play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran defender told reporters he'll be sidelined after suffering a "minor setback" in his recovery from an offseason "foot area" procedure.

"It's a little disappointing, but sometimes you just have to wait your time, and when the opportunity presents itself, take full advantage," Dumervil said.

The 32-year-old defender missed the entire offseason program and start of training camp as he recovered from the injury. The Ravens initially activated him from the physically unable to perform list Aug. 22, and he practiced for a few days before returning to the sidelines.

Dumervil said he's "finally over that hump" from the setback in training camp, but didn't provide a timetable for when he expects to return to game action.

"I don't want to start shooting numbers and weeks. I would just say we're working really hard," Dumervil said. "I'm just doing my very best to get out there as soon as I can. I don't know when the time can be. It could be next week, it could be the following week. I don't know."

Dumervil's absence is a tough blow for a defense that expected to have its top two pass rushers back in the lineup. Fellow outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is set to return from last year's torn Achilles, and the veteran defenders have the ability to torment quarterbacks when they're both healthy.

With Dumervil out for at least Sunday's game, second-year outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith will likely see an increased role in pass-rushing situations. Albert McClellan will likely get the start opposite of Suggs and handle the early downs.

Smith stepped up as a pass rusher late last year and finished the season second on the team with 5.5 sacks. He also dealt with an injury of his own in training camp, but he returned to practice Wednesday after missing time with an ankle issue.

"I know my responsibility, and I know that when one man goes down, it's next man up," Smith said. "I'm going to take advantage of that and do the best I can. I got confident coming off last year."

Powers, Dixon Both Miss Practice

Cornerback Jerraud Power (ankle) and running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) were the only other players to miss practice Wednesday.

Powers has been out for the last few weeks with in injury, and Dixon has been sidelined since getting hurt in the third preseason game against Detroit. Dixon is expected to miss the first few games of the season, according to multiple reports.

Powers' status is up in the air, and Head Coach John Harbaugh described him as "day-to-day right now." If Powers is unable to play Sunday, then rookie Tavon Young is likely to get the nod at nickel cornerback.

Pitta, Wright and Urschel All Full Participants

Several key players who have been sidelined recently were all full participants, including tight ends Dennis Pitta (finger) and Maxx Williams (knee), cornerback Shareece Wright (foot) and offensive lineman John Urschel (shoulder).

Pitta returned to practice Saturday after missing nearly all of training camp with a broken finger, and the veteran tight end is optimistic about playing in the season opener. It would be his first game since Sept. 21, 2014, when he suffered the second major hip injury of his career.

"I'm probably fresher than most in this locker room just not going through the rigors of camp," Pitta said.

Pitta broke his finger in a practice fight with rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa, and the Ravens had to sideline him for several weeks to allow the bone to heal. He didn't show any hesitation when catching passes at practice, and when asked if the finger still bothers him, Pitta said, "not really."

Getting Wright back is also a good sign for a secondary that wants to be full-strength going into the opener. He had missed the last week of practice.

Urschel's return also reignites a competition for a starting spot along the offensive line. He was the favorite to start at left guard before getting hurt in the preseason opener, but rookie Alex Lewis has done well since stepping into that spot that last few weeks. 

It's up in the air whether Urschel or Lewis will get the starting nod Sunday.

Bills Had Two Players Sidelined

The Bills have a couple injury questions of their own, as safety Colt Anderson (foot) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (hamstring) were both sidelined.

Offensive linebacker Ryan Groy (ribs) and quarterback Cardale Jones (right shoulder) were limited in practice. Running back Jonathan Williams (ribs) was a full participant. None of those injuries are necessarily a major concern because all of those players are reserves.

The Bills will also be without a handful of other key players because of previous injuries or suspensions, including top draft picks in defensive end Shaq Lawson (knee) and linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee). Starting defensive tackle Macell Dareus is suspended for the first game after missing a drug test and backup right tackle Seantrel Hendereson was just suspended four games Thursday morning. Henderson is appealing that suspension.

