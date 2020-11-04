Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Nov 04, 2020 at 05:45 PM
Running back Mark Ingram II did not practice for the Ravens Wednesday as he continues to rehab an ankle injury suffered on Oct. 18.

Ingram did not practice last week during the bye, meaning Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins handled the running back duties. They and Lamar Jackson teamed up to post 265 yards rushing against a stingy Pittsburgh run defense, and Dobbins topped 100 yards for the first time in his career. However, the Ravens would very much like to get their Pro Bowl veteran leader back on the field as soon as possible.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) was limited and defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jimmy Smith did not practice for non-injury reasons.

Though they are not listed on the injury report because they're on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, there were eight other absences for the Ravens. Baltimore had to shuffle to get enough players to run a typical practice, and Head Coach John Harbaugh looked at it as an "opportunity" more than a challenge.

Colts who did not practice included wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin). Center Ryan Kelly (knee), running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Jordan Wilkins (groin), and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) were limited.

