Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Jaguars

The Ravens' injuries at cornerback continue to be a concern, but there is some good news for the unit.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (rib/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday after leaving Monday night's game in Cleveland early. Smith had already missed the game the week prior against Dallas because of a groin injury.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Smith, who has a lengthy injury history, is frustrated by the various ailments this season in what has otherwise been a superb year for the veteran.

"He wants to play. He's really been pushing himself back on the field every time, and it just seems like he just keeps coming up with these things," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes you have to be patient through these things, just be patient, keep fighting through them, and good things happen."

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Davontae Harris (ankle) also did not practice after getting banged up against the Browns. Peters went off for a couple plays before returning to the game.

The positives are that veteran cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) was a limited practice participant and cornerback Terrell Bonds returned to practice, as he was designated for return from injured reserve. Bonds has not yet been officially placed on the 53-man roster.

Bonds was placed on IR on Nov. 17 with a knee injury. Before that, he had played in four games, including a whopping 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the Ravens' win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens do have more depth now to handle Smith's injury. Anthony Averett returned to practice last week but was inactive for the game because the Ravens went "heavy" to have more fortification against the Browns' strong rushing attack. Injuries piled up at cornerback, however, forcing safety/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. to have to step in at cornerback at one point.

Like the Browns, the Jaguars are also a heavy run team, Harbaugh noted.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot) also did not practice Wednesday. Campbell acknowledged Wednesday that he is not 100 percent after suffering a calf injury midway through the season, but he's played the past two weeks and said he's getting better.

"This game right here, I would love to be at even better than I was last week," Campbell said. "So, just keep making progress as the week goes along."

Tight end Luke Willson (hip) and Levine (abdomen) were limited. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) practiced fully.