Why the Ravens Don't View Odafe Oweh As a Boom-Or-Bust Prospect

One prime example of a player that DeCosta is talking about is Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. Hunter had just 4.5 sacks (fewer than Oweh) over his three college seasons at LSU, including 1.5 sacks in his final year. However, he showed phenomenal explosion and athleticism at the NFL Combine.

With a similar physique and playing style to Oweh, Hunter was drafted in the third round and put up six sacks as a rookie. He then posted 12.5 sacks in his second season and 14.5 each of the past two years. Hunter has a whopping 54.5 sacks (and two Pro Bowls) in his five seasons in the NFL.

The Ravens hope they can get that kind of breakout with Oweh. They'll utilize him against the run as he develops his pass-rushing tools to match his elite physical gifts.

"On first and second downs, this guy is going to be a highly effective run player, edge setter, he's going to chase down screens and draws, he's going to do all kinds of different things," DeCosta said. "Plus, he's got the pass rush on third down, the unusual size-speed combination, the speed, burst, twitch – all those different things. We think, with coaching, this guy is going to really emerge and become a great player for us.