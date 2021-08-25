Will Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley See Preseason Reps?

The wide receivers are banged up

James Proche II returned to practice Wednesday, but Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain were still out. One of the main reasons to play Jackson would be to give him some live reps with his top receivers. But many of those receivers are out, so even if Jackson plays, building more game chemistry with his top receivers will have to wait.

"We've got to get these guys back out there," Roman said of the receivers. "It's very important that we start building some real-time chemistry and timing. The situation is the situation. You've got to adapt and adjust and do the best that you can and evolve as you go. The sooner we can get them out there 100 percent, the better so we can get some real quality work, timing and chemistry."

Ronnie Stanley's status may impact Jackson's

Stanley completed his first full practice since returning from ankle surgery on Tuesday, but Baltimore's All-Pro left tackle did not practice Wednesday. Stanley looks on target to return for Week 1, but he may not play Saturday.

Stanley has looked good every day that he has practiced, including last week when he took some reps against the Panthers in Thursday's joint practice. If Stanley doesn't play, the Ravens may decide it's not best to put Jackson on the field until Stanley is protecting his blind side.

Jackson already looks sharp

This is different than 2018, when Jackson played a lot in the preseason as a rookie. Or 2019, when Jackson also played in the preseason, entering his first full season as a starter.

The 2021 version of Jackson is more experienced and more in command of the offense. Since missing the first 10 days of training camp (Reserve/COVID-19), Jackson has returned focused and throwing the football more consistently than at any point in his career. He worked against another team last week when he participated in both joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

"He's really been working hard this season to improve in a lot of areas," Roman said. "He's definitely worked on some mechanical things. Is the ball spinning tighter? I think it is. I think you see some real empirical evidence that the work is paying off."

Nothing can exactly replicate NFL game speed, so giving Jackson some reps against Washington for even a series or two could be beneficial. However, the Ravens aren't going to unveil the offense they plan to run during the regular season. They've already started the process of getting ready for Week 1, and that will continue during practice whether Jackson plays Saturday or not.