Ronnie Stanley Has a New Appreciation for Football After Major Injury

It's not just a matter of getting back on the field for the 2019 Pro Bowler and first-team All Pro. It's about getting back to being one of, if not the, best left tackle in the NFL.

"That's a big thing for me – is not just coming back to football, but coming back at an elite level and playing to the level that I know I can play at," Stanley said.

The Ravens signed Kevin Zeitler this offseason to take over at right guard. After trading right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., they signed veteran Alejandro Villanueva. They moved Bradley Bozeman to his natural center position and drafted guard Ben Cleveland in the third round.

But despite all of those upgrades, the Ravens need their premier left tackle back at his best to make it all work. Stanley will be especially important in helping the Ravens' new starting left guard, which has yet to be determined.

"I like what I see. I think we've got a good mix between young guys and vets," Stanley said. "The guys on the right side, I'm not worried about; those guys have been through it. They're just going to find that chemistry together. And then, whoever I'm playing next to, I know it's going to take some time, but we're going to figure it out, and we're going to work through it, and I'm always going to be there. I'm happy I can still be there to help guide whoever is playing there."

Stanley said that as soon as the injury happened last year, he knew his season was over. His second thought was "I'm not going to be there for my guys." He said that was the toughest part.

Stanley said he would watch Ravens (and Notre Dame) games, but that was it.

"It was really hard to just think about football after that and to even watch it," Stanley said. "It was hard to think about something that you know you could play and do at a high level and then now it's just, all of a sudden, you can't do anything. It was a lot of days just trying to get my mind off that."

Stanley took his mind off the injury with a lot of video games (Strictly Apex Legends for gamers out there) and time with his dogs. He relied on meditation, which is something he does before every game or whenever he wants to get something off his mind.

"I think meditation really helped me a lot," he said. "I definitely just formed a new appreciation for just being able to get another chance to play at a high level again."

Stanley spent a long time trying to take his mind off his injury. Now he's trying to finally put it behind him, and it appears he's close.