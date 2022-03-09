Mailbag: Will the Ravens Bring Back Their Own Free Agents?

Brown: I don't think the Ravens are giving any consideration to trading Lamar Jackson. He has already been a unanimous MVP of the league. He's 25 years old, younger than Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. He has a 37-12 record as a starter. The Ravens played valiantly without Jackson for the final four games last season, but didn't win any of them. At his best, Jackson is a quarterback capable of carrying an offense, just like Russell Wilson. There aren't many of those guys. The Seahawks got a lot in exchange for Wilson, but now they don't have a proven quarterback, and it's going to be hard for them to reach a Super Bowl until they find one. The Broncos, meanwhile, are suddenly being viewed as a potential contender in the AFC. Why? Because they have Wilson. Look at what Burrow did for the Bengals. Look at what Matthew Stafford did for the Rams. Jackson is an impact player, and there's still plenty of time for the Ravens to reach a long-term agreement with him. As my colleague John Eisenberg wrote, I'm not feeling the Jackson contract drama. I believe it will get done.