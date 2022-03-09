Mailbag: Will the Ravens Bring Back Their Own Free Agents?

Mar 09, 2022 at 12:03 PM
Clifton-Brown
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
030922-Mailbag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: C Bradley Bozeman against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 9, 2021; Right: DT Calais Campbell against the Los Angeles Rams in Baltimore, MD on Sunday, January 2, 2021.

Mink: According to Russell Street Report's Brian McFarland, the Ravens are projected to have just over $7 million in salary cap space on March 16 when free agency opens. Not having a contract extension done with Lamar Jackson means that, as of now, they don't have a whole lot of room to do much in free agency.

I think the Ravens would like to bring back Bradley Bozeman and Patrick Ricard, but at this point, it seems like both might be testing the market to see what kind of deal comes around. Bozeman reportedly has multiple interested suitors. Ricard is a bit of a unicorn in the league, so many teams wouldn't even consider him. That could make a return to Baltimore ultimately the best option.

There's obviously mutual interest between the Ravens and Calais Campbell in a reunion and I would expect that's one that could get done before he hits the market. Campbell doesn't strike me as a guy trying to maximize his price as much as looking for the best fit to end his career.

For Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort, I think all parties can wait and see with hopes of a return. As seen with Bobby Wagner's release from Seattle, there will be veterans hitting the market and I don't think Bynes and Fort are guys who are going to be scooped up as soon as free agency opens.

Brown: I don't think the Ravens are giving any consideration to trading Lamar Jackson. He has already been a unanimous MVP of the league. He's 25 years old, younger than Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. He has a 37-12 record as a starter. The Ravens played valiantly without Jackson for the final four games last season, but didn't win any of them. At his best, Jackson is a quarterback capable of carrying an offense, just like Russell Wilson. There aren't many of those guys. The Seahawks got a lot in exchange for Wilson, but now they don't have a proven quarterback, and it's going to be hard for them to reach a Super Bowl until they find one. The Broncos, meanwhile, are suddenly being viewed as a potential contender in the AFC. Why? Because they have Wilson. Look at what Burrow did for the Bengals. Look at what Matthew Stafford did for the Rams. Jackson is an impact player, and there's still plenty of time for the Ravens to reach a long-term agreement with him. As my colleague John Eisenberg wrote, I'm not feeling the Jackson contract drama. I believe it will get done.

Brown: I think the Ravens will stay put at No. 14. But that's a good question, because the Ravens are also in good position to trade back. If they stay at No. 14, some talented players who could still be on the board include Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. However, if they trade back a few spots and get an extra pick, they could still end up with one of the players I just mentioned, or perhaps someone like Utah inside linebacker Devin Lloyd. I was impressed with Lloyd's intellect when I asked him a few questions last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his versatility could be a great fit in new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's scheme. I'm thinking that Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis will be off the board at No. 14 after their impressive showings at the Combine. But whether the Ravens stay put or trade back, they should get a player who will help them immediately.

Mink: As much as I loved watching a pair of fellow Terps light it up at the Combine, I'm not sure they're the best fit for the Ravens' needs. As for 6-foot-2, 238-pound Chig Okonkwo, Baltimore has traditionally been a team that likes bigger guys. Hayden Hurst was on the "smaller" side and he's 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. As for Nick Cross, despite his blazing speed, there are questions about how "oily" those hips are to be a rangy in coverage. Cross's biggest statement in college was as a forceful downhill hitter. Ideally, I think the Ravens would like to find someone more of a centerfielder to add to the secondary.

Now, for Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, I do think he would be a great fit in Baltimore as a big, physical athletic freak. Walker showed he not only has a high floor, but also a high ceiling. My only concern is his Combine performance may have knocked him out of the Ravens' range at No. 14.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Post-Combine Picks

Here's who the analysts have the Ravens selecting at No. 14 after the Combine shook up the prospect rankings.
news

Lamar Jackson Talks Super Bowl, Maturity and Motivation on LeBron James' Show 'The Shop'

Lamar Jackson said he looks up to LeBron James and how he's been able to win championships.
news

Eric DeCosta 'Very, Very Confident' J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back to Rookie Form

J.K. Dobbins was going to be a huge part of the Ravens offense before his knee injury, but the DeCostas have seen his rehab up close.
news

Eric DeCosta's Update on Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he envisions Lamar Jackson being a very big part of the team years from now.
news

LeBron James Has Big Respect for John Harbaugh (And Harbs Responds)

When Lamar Jackson appeared on 'The Shop' with LeBron James, the two talked about Head Coach John Harbaugh.
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Linderbaum a Good Fit for the Ravens?

How likely is it that the Ravens trade up? Are the Ravens going to add to Lamar Jackson's weapons? How cool is it that LeBron James likes John Harbaugh?
news

Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

Get the schedule of events, important storylines, prospects to watch and more.
news

Ravens Could Play in One of Three International Games

The Ravens will not host an international game in 2022, but could face the Jaguars, Saints or Buccaneers abroad.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today. With this year's event cancelled, we look back on some of the Ravens' top performers.
news

Mailbag: Which Top Cornerback Would You Rather Have?

Will the Ravens be discussing possible trades at the Combine? How likely is a trade down from No. 14? When is Baltimore going to start clearing cap space?
news

Ray Lewis Is on New TV Adventure Challenge Show 'Beyond the Edge'

Ravens legend Ray Lewis was one of nine celebrities who endured "brutal conditions" in the jungles of Panama to benefit their charities.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising