Eisenberg: I'm Not Feeling Lamar Jackson Contract Drama

Mar 08, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

030822-Eisenberg
Mikey Owens/NFL Photos
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

No secret, the football world is closely monitoring Lamar Jackson's contract situation as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

The subject dominates whenever Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta takes questions from the media. Jackson can also count on fielding questions about it in any interview.

I'm always reading and hearing that Jackson's future is one of the NFL's biggest storylines in 2022.

But if so, where's the drama?

Jackson is going to play for the Ravens this year. We know that. He is under contract, due to make $23 million.

After 2022, the Ravens can use the franchise tag to keep him as their quarterback for two more years. It would be expensive, but other teams have done it, and with the salary cap set to rise sharply, the Ravens can handle it.

Bottom line, it's quite possible Jackson could continue playing for the Ravens for three more years without signing a new deal. They certainly don't want him to get away.

Yes, the situation could affect the Ravens' ability to build a team around Jackson, and I get why there's interest, but I'm sorry, I can't hyperventilate for three more years.

Maybe I could get more worked up if the Ravens and Jackson were barreling toward some imminent deadline that could result in his departure. But I don't see him leaving Baltimore anytime soon.

Getting him signed would free up salary cap room the Ravens need to make more moves in free agency – a big incentive in 2022. Yet DeCosta seems fine with paying him the $23 million he'll get this year if there's no new deal.

"We can certainly take on that amount," DeCosta said last month. "Based on who Lamar is and what he has to offer, that's not a huge ticket for a quarterback of that ability and of that personality and what he brings to the table for the team."

Jackson seemingly doesn't feel much urgency, either. Speaking at the NFL Combine last week, DeCosta issued what amounted to an open invitation to his quarterback to pick up the pace.

"I think that it takes two sides to actively put their heads together and get a deal worked out. We are ready to be there for Lamar at any point when he decides that he really wants to work on it," DeCosta said.

Settle in, folks. This situation may well be a marathon, not a sprint.

It doesn't mean Jackson is unconcerned about getting paid. On LeBron James' "The Shop," he was asked what lessons he could take from James, the NBA superstar. "Being a champion and being a billionaire," Jackson said.

A new contract would bring Jackson closer to the latter. It would be the largest deal in Ravens history.

But even if he doesn't sign soon, he could make more than $30 million on the franchise tag in 2023 and well over $30 million in a second year on the tag.

That's potential total earnings of close to $90 million over three years starting in 2022.

The Ravens would know Jackson's price point going forward if they signed him, but they already know it's going to be a lot, regardless. Since Jackson joined the Ravens in 2018, they're 37-12 in his regular season starts and 6-10 when he doesn't start. The time has come to start paying the bill for that success.

Maybe I'd find the situation more ominous if Jackson and the Ravens weren't so friendly. But both sides depict an excellent relationship almost bordering on a partnership.

How in the name of Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray can you call it a dramatic contract standoff if there are no vague utterings and ultimatums, no passive-aggressive social-media scrubbings or anything the least bit adversarial between the team and its quarterback?

If Jackson still hasn't signed a new deal in two years, that would be the time to start hyperventilating. The Ravens would be running out of ways to keep him in Baltimore.

Right now, though, the chances of him going elsewhere to play quarterback anytime soon are slimmer than slim.

Related Content

news

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Adds Spice to NFL Draft

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is an aggressive, ball-hawking cornerback who is expected to be a first-round pick like Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.  
news

Late for Work 3/8: How Much Would Quarterback-Needy Teams Give Up for Tyler Huntley?

Which of the Ravens' top free agents will stay and which will go? The Ravens are named a good fit for Combine standout Travon Walker.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals to Reportedly Use Franchise Tag on Jessie Bates

The Browns were hunting for a potential No. 1 wide receiver at the Combine. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger left Indianapolis thinking Malik Willis will be Pittsburgh's next franchise quarterback.
news

Late for Work 3/7: What NFL Agents Say About How Lamar Jackson Has Handled Contract Negotiations

Ravens given the best odds among teams to go from worst to first in their respective division. Anthony Averett misses national free agent lists, but does that mean he will remain in Baltimore?
news

Michigan Draft Prospects Rave About Mike Macdonald's Impact

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald built a strong bond with the top NFL draft prospects from Michigan.
news

Two Top Linebackers Think Ray Lewis When They Hear Ravens

Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean could be on the Ravens' radar in the 2022 NFL Draft, and both inside linebackers are familiar with the standard Ray Lewis set in Baltimore.
news

Lamar Jackson Talks Super Bowl, Maturity and Motivation on LeBron James' Show 'The Shop'

Lamar Jackson said he looks up to LeBron James and how he's been able to win championships.
news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Ravens Should Add Another Tight End

Not hearing a ton of chatter about this but I'd be surprised if the Ravens don't try to add a tight end who is a more viable second receiving option after Mark Andrews.
news

Georgia's Defensive Line Prospects Could Interest Ravens

Jordan Davis, Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt are three defensive line prospects from Georgia who will be coveted in the 2022 NFL draft.  
news

David Ojabo Would Love a Reunion With Odafe Oweh

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo would relish being reunited with his mentor and high school friend, Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
news

Late for Work 3/4: Is Lamar Jackson Willing to Play on Franchise Tag for Two Years Before Signing a New Deal?

CBS pundit predicts the Ravens will sign Von Miller and lose Bradley Bozeman to the Steelers. Looking at two potential replacements for Bozeman in free agency. Antonio Brown is linked to the Ravens again.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising