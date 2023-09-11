Injury Updates on Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on the several injuries the Ravens suffered in Week 1.

Here's the rundown:

Marcus Williams Is 'Out for a While,' Surgery TBD

Harbaugh confirmed that Williams suffered a pectoral injury and "will be out for a while." It may not be a season-ending injury, however.

How long depends on whether Williams opts to undergo surgery, which is still to be determined with doctors. Harbaugh said Williams was in the process of being evaluated Monday and will make a decision soon.