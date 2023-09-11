Injury Updates on Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on the several injuries the Ravens suffered in Week 1.
Here's the rundown:
Marcus Williams Is 'Out for a While,' Surgery TBD
Harbaugh confirmed that Williams suffered a pectoral injury and "will be out for a while." It may not be a season-ending injury, however.
How long depends on whether Williams opts to undergo surgery, which is still to be determined with doctors. Harbaugh said Williams was in the process of being evaluated Monday and will make a decision soon.
At least for now, the Ravens will turn to Geno Stone, who started seven games last season stepping in for Williams when he had a broken wrist. Stone had 38 tackles and a forced fumble last year.
Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum Both Suffered Sprains
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a sprained knee and Tyler Linderbaum has a sprained ankle.
Both players are "week-to-week" and could miss Sunday's game against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, Harbaugh said.
"We'll see where those guys are at, but they could be out this game," Harbaugh said. "We'll be counting on the guys, if they are out, to step up and play."
Patrick Mekari would be the Ravens' starting left tackle and Sam Mustipher would be the starting center.
"Patrick's played a lot of football, so he'll play well," Harbaugh said. "He's not a guy that we're concerned with in terms of how well he'll play. He'll play well."
J.K. Dobbins to Have Surgery Soon, Aiming for Quick Return
Running back J.K. Dobbins already had a confirmed Achilles injury and will have surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
"J.K. texted me last night, we texted back and forth, and he told me not to worry, that he'll be back better and stronger than before," Harbaugh said. "His spirits will be good."
Harbaugh said he does not expect the Ravens to sign another running back and expressed confidence in veteran Melvin Gordon III to help.
"I like the guys we've got," Harbaugh said.
Marlon Humphrey, Mark Andrews Have a Chance to Play vs. Bengals
There was some good news on the injury front Monday. Harbaugh said cornerback Marlon Humphrey "has a shot" to play Sunday in Cincinnati.
"It depends," Harbaugh said. "It's pretty early in the process but it's possible. We'll see."
Tight end Mark Andrews was held out of the opener after being limited in practice all last week with a quad injury.
"Mark looks good. We'll see how he does [in practice]," Harbaugh said.