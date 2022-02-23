Mailbag: Which Top Cornerback Would You Rather Have?

Mink: Eric DeCosta made a comment that got my attention in this regard a few weeks ago. When talking about offensive linemen, DeCosta said "if we're in the Draft and there's a guy there at [Pick] 14 and we like him, we'll take him. If we're comfortable trading back to [Pick] 20 thinking a guy might be there and he's an offensive lineman, then we'll take him."

Generally speaking, I think DeCosta was simply making a reference about maximizing value. But it also shows that he's never opposed to moving back if there's a cluster of players available that the Ravens really like and fit their needs. The Ravens could go in any number of directions in the first round. I think they could pick a first round offensive tackle, center, cornerback, defensive lineman, edge rusher, cornerback or safety. That's seven different positions. To me, that shows the Ravens have flexibility to potentially move back, pick up extra picks, and address one of those spots if the value still presents itself. If a player Baltimore has ranked really high falls to No. 14, they'll take him. If they don't have a trade partner, they'll make a pick. But if they can trade back and still get one of a handful of guys they like when they're on the clock at 14, they'll do it.