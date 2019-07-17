WR Miles Boykin Signs, Entire Rookie Class Under Contract

Miles Boykin is no longer unsigned.
Agreeing to a contract Wednesday when rookies reported for training camp, Boykin became the last player in the 2019 draft class to ink his deal.
A third-round pick in March, Boykin is expected to compete for playing time as one of the new offensive weapons to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson. As a senior at Notre Dame last season, Boykin caught 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.
At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Boykin has the size and catch radius to become a third-down and red zone threat this season if he develops. The Ravens also believe Boykin's size could be an asset in the running game as a downfield blocker.
According to Pro Football Focus, Boykin dropped just three of 62 catchable targets last season. He also has the speed to get deep, evidenced by his 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Boykin had a solid rookie minicamp before a hamstring injury sidelined him during a portion of OTAs. At training camp, Boylin hopes to pick up where he left off, continuing to build chemistry with Jackson and getting more comfortable in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's attack.