WR Miles Boykin Signs, Entire Rookie Class Under Contract

Miles Boykin is no longer unsigned.

Agreeing to a contract Wednesday when rookies reported for training camp, Boykin became the last player in the 2019 draft class to ink his deal.

A third-round pick in March, Boykin is expected to compete for playing time as one of the new offensive weapons to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson. As a senior at Notre Dame last season, Boykin caught 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, Boykin has the size and catch radius to become a third-down and red zone threat this season if he develops. The Ravens also believe Boykin's size could be an asset in the running game as a downfield blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boykin dropped just three of 62 catchable targets last season. He also has the speed to get deep, evidenced by his 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.