Around the AFC North: Zac Taylor Doesn't Expect Bengals to Trade Tee Higgins

Apr 01, 2024 at 01:40 PM
Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor Plans to Have Tee Higgins for 2024 Season

Head Coach Zac Taylor expects Tee Higgins to be with the Bengals next season, even though his long-term future remains uncertain.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, and he has reportedly asked for a trade. However, Taylor said at the NFL Owners Meetings last week that he plans for Higgins to remain with Cincinnati next season.

"We're excited for Tee to have a great year for us," Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We think he's our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I've enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different."

Higgins is slated to make $21.8 million under the franchise tag, and he is under no obligation to attend OTAs or training camp until he signs the franchise tag contract.

Taylor doesn't know when Higgins will report, but he doesn't see Higgins' situation as a distraction.

"Those are their business decisions they make and we'll continue to prepare the guys that are there and get ready for training camp," Taylor said. "Excited to have a great year with Tee."

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson Sounds Upbeat About His Progress

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sounds upbeat about his progress coming back from season-ending shoulder surgery. Watson said he's begun throwing again on his  “Quarterback Unplugged” podcast with Quarterback Coach Quincy Avery. 

"The situation is good," Watson said. "We're in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth.

"As long as I'm feeling well and the doctors and (physical therapists) and everyone are on the same page, we're in a good spot."

The Browns signed quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley during free agency, but they're counting on Watson to stay healthy. He's entering his third season with the Browns and has only played 12 of a possible 34 games due to injuries and an 11-game suspension.

At the Owners Meetings, General Manager Andrew Berry said he expects Watson to be 100% well before Week 1.

"All the medical work that's been done at this point in time, Deshaun's recovery so far, it's been really positive," Berry said. "We're not anticipating any issues."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin Thinks Patrick Queen's Best Play Is Still Ahead

Facing the Ravens twice a season gave Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin plenty of opportunities to watch and study linebacker Patrick Queen.

Now that Queen has signed with the Steelers after four seasons with the Ravens, it adds more animosity to the rivalry between the two teams. Tomlin thinks the inside linebacker can raise his game to another level after making the Pro Bowl for the first time. Tomlin pointed out that Queen is still just 24 years old.

"He has the definitive unique combination of youth and experience," Tomlin said via the Steelers’ website. "He came into the league as a 20-year-old. He's played in every game since he's been in the NFL. He' been highly available. Youth and experience is a unique thing. He has it.

"I'm really excited about what he is going to be for us. You're talking about a guy who's 24.5 years old that is a Pro Bowl caliber player. It's reasonable to expect him to continue to get better."

