What Players & Coaches Are Saying About Zach Orr

The Ravens' hiring of new Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr is receiving plaudits from Ravens players, coaches, and more.

Here's what people are saying about Orr:

Former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald: "I love Zach Orr. He is going to knock it out of the park. He is a future head coach in this league, so enjoy him while you have him. But the guys are going to play with their hair on fire and they're going to play together, I know that. Zach understands what it looks like in Baltimore, and he connects with the players better than anyone I've ever been around. Zach's going to do a tremendous job."

LB Roquan Smith: "I'm excited for Z.O., you know, coming from a player, game being taken away from him, just the adversity he's faced. Just his mindset throughout the week, day in and day out, helped me and P.Q. throughout the week, and the defense in general. So I think he's going to be great and I'm excited to hear him calling calls in the mic. It's going to be interesting. A different voice, but it'll be pretty sweet."

LB Patrick Queen: "He cares, man. Like just really the same thing I said about Mike [Macdonald]. He cares. He isn't going to rest until he gets the job done. I think just him being so young, he can relate to everybody and being that he played the game at a high level, All-Pro, it's everything that you can want in a coach. It's somebody that's been in your shoes before, that understands you, and just knows defense, and knows ball, and knows that you're going to do whatever you need to do to have somebody's back. So they got everything they need right there from him."

S Kyle Hamilton: "Z.O. is my dog, he's a great dude, great coach, knows what he's talking about. I think a bunch of the guys are going to be behind him, and it's just awesome to see the success that he's had."

Head Coach John Harbaugh: "Zach is super talented [and] super enthusiastic. He's very smart. He has prepared for that job. He's in the middle of the defense. I think when you're a linebackers coach, that's an advantage because you're in the middle of the defense, [and] you understand the whole defense inside and out. You have a big picture. It helps you with defensive play calling, for sure. Anytime a linebackers coach usually has an advantage as far as that goes. [With] Zach, there's no reason not to put Zach in that position in my mind right now, and I think he'll do a great job."