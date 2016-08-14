Zachary Orr Taking Lead At Weak-Side Linebacker Competition

Orr held his own in limited defensive action last year, and the Ravens went into training camp with Orr competing against second-round rookie Kamalei Correa for a starting job.

"When they told me they were going to put me in some packages [last year] it showed that they had confidence in me," Orr said. "It showed that Coach [Martindale] believed in me and it gave me that confidence."

Martindale has seen Orr play with more confidence this summer. He knows the defense and has committed himself to film study off the field. That effort has paid dividends.

"There's a saying in our room – when someone says they're hungry, he's starving," Martindale said. "The mental part of it is one of his strongest assets. The game is in slow motion to him. He's instinctive. He knows a lot of plays before the offense even knows they're going to run it. You can see that reaction. He's playing faster than anybody else."

The Ravens have a strong history of unearthing diamonds in the rough at inside linebacker. Bart Scott, Jameel McClain and Dannell Ellerbe all went from undrafted players to getting big contracts later in their careers based on the way they established themselves in Baltimore.

Orr is well aware of the players who came before him.

"One of the first things when I first met coach 'Wink' he said, 'know the history here.' We have a history in this room as linebackers with undrafted guys," Orr said. "He pretty much asked me, 'What are you going to do about it?' He's challenged me every day since I've been here. He's challenged me every day with what am I going to do. Am I going to be the next one? I'm striving for it each and every day."

The starting job is by no means guaranteed for Orr. He has the edge in the competition, but the Ravens have a pair of high draft picks fighting for snaps. Correa has drawn strong reviews for his performance in training camp, and Martindale also praised former second-round pick Arthur Brown for his performance in the opener.

Orr will have to keep up his strong camp to fend them off, but fighting for a spot is just part of his expectation in the NFL.