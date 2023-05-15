Around the AFC North: Za'Darius Smith Joins Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Pittsburgh Steelers: Former Raven Nick Boyle 'Serious' About Quest to Become NFL Long Snapper

Former Raven Nick Boyle is trying to transition from NFL tight end to long snapper, and his next step led him to Pittsburgh. If he didn't think he could pull it off, Boyle wouldn't have participated in Steelers rookie camp over the weekend.

"I still love Baltimore, have a lot of relationships there, but this is just unique and different and it's exciting," Boyle said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "But I'm serious. Let's go do it. It's not a joke. That's not what I want it to look like, because it's not. If this doesn't work out, I'll just keep snapping, and if someone else calls, I'll go there."

A devastating knee injury in 2020 changed the direction of Boyle's career and robbed him of the ability to play tight end as he once did. During his eight seasons with the Ravens, Boyle was one of the league's best blocking tight ends prior to his injury.

After being released late last year, Boyle decided to make the position switch. He participated in this year's Maryland Pro Day as a long snapper and caught Pittsburgh's attention. Boyle still lives in Owings Mills, and neighbors can attest that he has spent many days honing his snapping skills.