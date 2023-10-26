Zay Flowers Is Off to a Historic Start, And the Ceiling Is Much Higher

Zay Flowers has already posted impressive numbers as a rookie, and the season isn't halfway over.

Flowers is on pace to top 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season. Leading the Ravens in catches (39) and receiving yards (442) heading into their Week 8 game against the Cardinals, Flowers has joined historic company among NFL rookies.

He's just the second rookie receiver since 1970 to tally at least 50 yards from scrimmage in his first seven games. The other was Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals, who did it in 2021 when he was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Ravens have been looking for a homegrown superstar wide receiver for a long time. They've drafted three wide receivers in the first round the past five years, including one that will be on the other sideline this Sunday in Arizona. Flowers isn't there yet, but it looks like he may get there.

Flowers is making the transition to the NFL look easier than it is, but nobody on the team is surprised. Lamar Jackson sees a kindred spirit in Flowers, another athlete from South Florida who has an electrifying skillset and the drive to maximize his talents.

"He's explosive. He wants to be great," Jackson said. "He's willing to learn. He's doing everything [at] full speed, and that's what you need to do in the league."

To put Flowers' first seven games in perspective, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had 46 catches and 584 receiving yards in 14 games as a rookie for the Ravens in 2019. Flowers should blow by those numbers if he stays healthy. He has a chance to eclipse the franchise record for rookie receiving yards, held by Torrey Smith with 841 yards in 2011.

Baltimore will face Brown for the first time Sunday at State Farm Stadium after he was traded last offseason. The decision to part ways was mutual, as Brown requested a trade and General Manager Eric DeCosta obliged, dealing Brown to Arizona in exchange for a first-round pick, which netted center Tyler Linderbaum.

Having Flowers and Brown on the same field Sunday will create a major storyline for the game, but Flowers isn't getting caught up in the hype. One reason for Flowers' success is his ability to focus.

There's pressure that comes with being a first-round pick, but Flowers seems oblivious to it. Growing up with nine brothers and four sisters, Flowers learned how to stand out from the crowd at a young age. He works hard, he's smart, and he's relying on older teammates such as Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman for guidance.