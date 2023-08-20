How Zay Flowers, aka Joystick, Got His Fast Feet

Ravens Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams has worked with some of the best in the game, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. Where does Flowers rank in terms of his foot quickness and change of direction?

"He's ranked up there with the best of them," Williams said. "He has an elite skillset. That's evident. You see it immediately.

"There are some plays that make you raise your eyebrows. He's pretty much the only guy on the field that can do some of that stuff. You're just thankful he's on your side when you see those plays."

Williams is a route-running specialist. He stresses the minute details. With Flowers' footwork, he said his approach is don't fix what's not broken.

"A lot of it is natural," Williams said. "You just stay within the framework of his athletic ability, because it's already good enough. You just try to stop him from developing anything unnatural that he doesn't need."

It seems no cornerback really wants to go against Flowers one-on-one. After Flowers cooked Forbes on their first matchup at the very start of joint practices with the Commanders, Forbes didn't step into that arena again.

Before undergoing foot surgery, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said the worst part of training camp was trying to guard Flowers.

"He showed me he can do it against anybody else, not just our team," Jackson said. "He was making some crazy moves, great route running, great in and out of his cuts, and he was catching the ball, so he was looking pretty good out there."

With Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Mark Andrews, and more talented pass-catchers in the Ravens' offense, it remains to be seen just how big a slice of the pie Flowers can carve out. Humphrey predicted the Ravens will have two 1,000-yard receivers this year, but didn't say who.