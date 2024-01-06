Presented by

Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton Won't Play in Finale vs. Steelers

Jan 06, 2024 at 03:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
From left: WR Zay Flowers, S Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens ruled out a couple more starters before Saturday evening's regular-season finale, putting their total to six starters inactive against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers and safety Kyle Hamilton are inactive for a game that means everything to the Steelers and has no playoff implications for the Ravens, who already locked up the top seed.

Flowers (calf) was doubtful and Hamilton (knee), who also missed last week's game against Miami, was questionable after a pair of limited practices this week.

Both players should have ample time to heal up in time for the Ravens' divisional playoff opener in two weeks.

The Ravens had already decided to hold out quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and guard Kevin Zeitler for precautionary reasons. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was ruled out Thursday.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is the Ravens' only other inactive.

Players who were questionable to play but will suit up are cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (ankle), Ronald Darby (illness), and Arthur Maulet (hip), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee).

Tyler Huntley will make the start with Jackson out, and both other quarterbacks (Josh Johnson and rookie Malik Cunningham) are suited up. Cunningham could get snaps at wide receiver.

Wallace will carry a heavier offensive workload with Flowers and Beckham out. The top three wide receivers will be Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Wallace.

It remains to be seen how much the usual starters play against the Steelers on a rainy and cold day at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens want to beat their rivals, which would deal a big blow to their playoff hopes, but also want to go into the playoffs as healthy as possible.

The Steelers will be without Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), but will have linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral).

