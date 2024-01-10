Late for Work: Zay Flowers Discusses Impact Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. Have Had on Him

He discussed his journey and reflected on his rookie season in a sit-down interview on “The Pivot Podcast.” Here are some highlights:

On the impact teammates Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. have had on him: "O and L are real big on God. We pray right before the game. We do a little prayer with all the receivers. The group I'm in with the receivers, they're like big brothers to me. They just tell you how it is, like, 'Bro, you're the one. You gotta go make the plays. This drive is gonna be on you. Go make that play because you're that guy.' Just having them believe in me that way makes it easier to believe in myself. … Every time we step on the field, L tells us, 'Play like you're playing in little league. We're going to find you and we're gonna make the plays.'"

On Jackson scrambling during games: "We practice it, but in a game it's different. Because once he breaks out on a scramble, he can go left and then he'll run back right, so you'll be running one way, and then you'll start running back the other way again. Or he'll just take off and now you're blocking. So you never really know what you're going to get from him. I just say stay alive. I look around as soon as I see him about to break, sometimes I get caught up watching him, I ain't gonna lie. I'm like, 'Damn, he just did that?' Sometimes I can't believe it. 'Damn how'd he do that?' Sometimes I just turn around, go find green grass, and I know he's going to find me. He's going to put it up there any type of way he can — throwing across his body, underhand, however he has to get it done, he's gonna get it done."

On playing for Head Coach John Harbaugh: "He cares about his players. He'll come up to you and talk to you one on one. He'll talk to the practice squad guys one on one. One of my friends on the practice squad, [Harbaugh] called him and just told him, 'You had a good week this week. Keep doing what you're doing. I'm seeing a lot of progress.' So doing that to your players, it makes everybody more confident, or just believing what you're preaching or you're teaching. Because if you have a coach that ain't preaching the way he's teaching, then nobody's going to want to play for him. Harbaugh lives by his word, so all his players love playing for him."

On being a Raven: "The Ravens probably were the best fit for me. Not even just football, but city-wise, too. … I'm locked in on what I have to do, and we're winning, so it's going perfect for me. And in the building, everybody is genuine. I'm a genuine person. I'm gonna talk, I'm gonna laugh with everybody. So when I walked in the building on my pre-draft meetings, we didn't even talk about football. They were asking about family, we played basketball, ate, hung out with some of the coaches. That was probably the only place where I felt like, 'Yeah, I can see myself playing there for a while.'"