10 Practice Observations From Ravens' Wednesday OTAs

- Several veterans who were not on the field for last week's open practice were in action today, including tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Andrews and Watkins worked in Arizona with quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this offseason, and both targets appeared to be in excellent condition. Watkins spent time on the sidelines getting brought up to speed by new Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin.
- First-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman was back on the field after leaving last week's open session with muscle soreness. Bateman had a strong day of practice and appeared to be 100 percent.
- It was an intense practice that included a brief flareup between defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. The skirmish was broken up quickly, but it's clear that players are competing at a high level, even though it's early June.
- Both Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley threw the ball crisply, and some of Huntley's deep passes were particularly impressive. Their battle to be the backup quarterback behind Jackson should be fun to watch.
- Jackson also had a strong throwing day, although he was intercepted in the end zone by Jordan Richards during one goal-line drill. It was also impressive to see Jackson running all the way to the end zone on scrambles, then jogging back to the huddle and running the next play without ever looking winded. Jackson's stamina is one of his least talked-about strengths, but he rarely seems tired during practices or games.
- Devin Duvernay continues to look like a candidate to make a significant leap from Year 1 to Year 2. The Ravens have plenty of wide receivers vying for larger roles, but Duvernay is running crisp routes and catching virtually everything thrown his way.
- Watching Anthony Averett get plenty of reps at cornerback was another reminder of how deep the Ravens are at that position. Averett would be a candidate to start on many teams, but these reps he's getting now should continue to help him develop.
- Alejandro Villaneuva is a huge individual. He made center Bradley Bozeman look small standing next to him as the two men conversed on the sideline. Villenueva looks every bit of the 6-foot-9, 320 pounds that he is listed. Orlando Brown Jr. was also a big right tackle, but the Ravens won't be downsizing at the position if Villanueva wins the starting job.
- Tylan Wallace continues to show impressive hands. He made a difficult grab look easy, plucking a slant pass thrown slightly behind him by McSorley without breaking stride. Wallace is making an early case to be a rookie who can earn playing time.
- Seeing linebackers Patrick Queen wearing No. 6 and L.J. Fort wearing No. 3 still takes some getting used to. Queen reacted quickly on several passes in coverage and almost had two interceptions. Pass coverage is something Queen hopes to improve on, and it appears his focus on that is paying dividends.
News & Notes: James Urban Discusses Lamar Jackson's Quest for Greatness
Tyus Bowser plans to be a leader for the young outside linebackers. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has confidence in backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley.
Sammy Watkins: 'Feels like a team that's ready to win the Super Bowl'
The Ravens' veteran wide receiver was on the practice field with Lamar Jackson for the first time Wednesday. He found it pretty thrilling.
Late for Work 6/2: Ravens' 'Triplet' Ranks Among NFL's Best
Signing Kevin Zeitler ranked among the best offseason moves. Who could make the jump in Year 2? No love for M&T Bank Stadium
Ravens Sign Undrafted Defensive Tackle Jovan Swann
Undrafted defensive tackle Jovan Swann will get his chance to compete for a roster spot with the Ravens.
Ravens Waive Two Injured Undrafted Rookies
Defensive tackle Xavier Kelly and wide receiver Donte Sylencieux have been waived/injured.
Rashod Bateman: The Emergence of a Butterfly
Rashod Bateman witnessed years of frequent abuse as a child. He was overlooked in high school, then in the middle of a firestorm in college. Now he's ready to spread his wings.
Eisenberg: Why Moving Bozeman to Center Is a Very Big Deal
Snaps from center became a problem for the Ravens in 2020. They're looking for a long-term solution.
Late for Work 6/1: Pundit Says Trading for Julio Jones Would Continue Recent Ravens Trend
You won't believe where the Ravens placed in Aaron Rodgers trade viability rankings. Roster depth could lead to trades. Bleacher Report predicts Tylan Wallace will be a 'surprise rookie gem.' Don't forget about Marquise Brown.
Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow at Roughly '80-85 Percent' Joins OTAs
Ex-Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley discusses a trying first year with the Steelers. Report says Browns won't pursue trade for Julio Jones.
Late for Work 5/31: J.K. Dobbins Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players
The Ravens will benefit greatly from the salary cap increase in 2022. Baltimore reportedly is willing to trade for Julio Jones 'if the price is right.' Wide receiver is the Ravens' most important training camp position battle. Who are the Ravens' best-kept secrets?