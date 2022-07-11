10 Questions: Are Young Wide Receivers Ready for Prime Time?

Brown was Baltimore's main deep threat and a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021. There's legitimate reason to wonder if the young receiving corps can handle a bigger load. Bateman, Duvernay, Proche and Wallace have combined for just 1,227 receiving yards during their brief NFL careers. That's fewer yards than All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had by himself last season (1,391).

However, Brown's departure means more targets for any wide receiver who earns them. Bateman, Duvernay, Proche and Wallace all caught the ball consistently during mandatory minicamps, and they're all workaholics. Before training camp begins, a group of receivers and tight ends will meet with Lamar Jackson for throwing sessions at Florida Atlantic University. Bateman, Proche and others have already hooked up with Jackson this offseason, and the franchise quarterback liked what he saw.

"When I first started offseason, back in February, James Proche II and 'Bate' were out in California with me, and we were just hitting," Jackson said. "We were just throwing passes, completing passes. We were looking pretty good, so I was like, 'The chemistry is going to be there when I get there for camp.'"[add]

The Ravens had 11 picks this year, yet didn't use any on a wide receiver. Other wideouts vying for a roster spot could emerge during training camp like Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor, or one of the six undrafted rookies. But the four wide receivers drafted since 2020 are expected to lead the group, and General Manager Eric DeCosta firmly believes in them.

"We took 'Bate' last year; he was our first-round guy, and I think he's going to show you why," DeCosta said after this year's draft. "Devin, we have a theory that guys that end up playing on special teams and being really good special teams players end up being really good position players. We think Devin is a great young player. We took Tylan last year, and kind of the same thing. He's a young player and we were very excited to get him. He's a guy last year that we got in the fourth round, that we probably would have taken a round and a half earlier last year. Then we have James, and James made a jump last year and made some critical plays in games."