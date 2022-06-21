Lamar Jackson Plans Throwing Sessions With Teammates at Florida Atlantic

Mandatory minicamp has ended, but the offseason work will continue for Lamar Jackson.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson and a group of Ravens receivers and tight ends will meet at Florida Atlantic University for throwing sessions hosted by FAU Head Coach Willie Taggert. It's another way for Jackson to stay sharp and build even more chemistry with his targets between now and the start of training camp in late July.

Taggert, who is a close friend of Harbaugh's, was a star college quarterback at Western Kentucky while playing for Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh.

"Willie Taggart – the head coach down there…he's going to host them for some throwing, and that's going to be good," Harbaugh said. "So, they've all got their plans to do that, and I'll be calling them and asking them how it's going, probably."

Jackson was impressive during three days during mandatory minicamp practices last week, throwing the ball with more velocity after adding 12-15 pounds of muscle mass. It was clear that Jackson had put in plenty of work in Florida with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux and personnel trainer Emonee Spence.

Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban was pleased with what he saw.