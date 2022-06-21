Lamar Jackson Plans Throwing Sessions With Teammates at Florida Atlantic

Jun 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

062122-Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson practices throws during Ravens minicamp.

Mandatory minicamp has ended, but the offseason work will continue for Lamar Jackson.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson and a group of Ravens receivers and tight ends will meet at Florida Atlantic University for throwing sessions hosted by FAU Head Coach Willie Taggert. It's another way for Jackson to stay sharp and build even more chemistry with his targets between now and the start of training camp in late July.

Taggert, who is a close friend of Harbaugh's, was a star college quarterback at Western Kentucky while playing for Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh.

"Willie Taggart – the head coach down there…he's going to host them for some throwing, and that's going to be good," Harbaugh said. "So, they've all got their plans to do that, and I'll be calling them and asking them how it's going, probably."

Jackson was impressive during three days during mandatory minicamp practices last week, throwing the ball with more velocity after adding 12-15 pounds of muscle mass. It was clear that Jackson had put in plenty of work in Florida with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux and personnel trainer Emonee Spence.

Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban was pleased with what he saw.

"Lamar, obviously, handled his business when he was away from us, and he's worked tremendously hard," Urban said. "I told him many times – having worked with him over these years – I said, 'I'll be able to tell as soon as I see you, and as soon as we get out on the field.' And I could tell in the best way possible."

The Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time in Jackson's career in 2021, and he's highly motivated to have his best season. The ankle injury that sidelined him for the final five games gave him an unwanted break from football. Fully recovered, Jackson is in football mode and looking forward to using the throwing sessions at FAU to build on the work that he has done over the past few months.

"Get with the guys and we'll work," Jackson said. "Watch some film and just build our chemistry some more. Because the football season is here, really. We had the offseason back before I came and stuff like that. Football season is here, so we're going to grind right now."

