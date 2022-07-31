10 Takeaways From First Week of Training Camp

Lamar Jackson Is Having His Most Impressive Camp

Lamar Jackson came to training camp focused. He's stronger, he has made numerous pinpoint throws, and he doesn't seem the least bit distracted by negotiations for a contract extension. Jackson handles things his own way and said on Thursday, "I don't like people in my business at all. It's my business. If I wanted it to get out there, I would put it out there myself." Jackson said he was "hopeful" a new deal would get done before the season begins. But either way, he looks determined to have his best season, handling his business both on and off the field.

Young Cornerbacks Are Playing With Swag

Young cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brandon Stephens and Pepe Williams are playing with physicality and challenging wide receivers to get open. They're winning some battles, they're losing some battles, but they're competing and playing with confidence. With the departures of Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith, the Ravens' cornerback depth behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will have a much different look. Baltimore signed veteran Kyle Fuller, who will also battle for reps, but in Week 1 of camp, the younger corners brought swag and intensity to the sessions.

Ben Cleveland Needs to Get Conditioning Test Behind Him

This was supposed to be Ben Cleveland's chance to win the starting job at left guard, and it still could be. But he can't compete until he passes the conditioning test and gets on the field. Missing the first four days of training camp hurt Cleveland's case, and the sooner he gets on the field the better.

Baltimore's Safety Depth Is Impressive

New Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will continue to evaluate the best way to utilize Baltimore's depth at safety. But it's a blessing to have so much talent and versatility at one position. Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Tony Jefferson and Geno Stone all got reps Saturday night and showed parts of their different skill sets. There's no question the Ravens have the potential to be much better in pass coverage after ranking last in the NFL in pass defense in 2021.

Isaiah Likely Is Buying What Mark Andrews Is Selling

After an outstanding week of pass catching, Isaiah Likely has a definite chance to earn meaningful reps as a rookie tight end. Likely's talent is obvious and talking every day with an elite route runner like Mark Andrews gives Likely insight into the nuances of getting open. Jackson already referred to Likely as "Baby Mark" this week, and Likely said his development was being accelerated due to Andrews' knowledge.