5 Things To Know About The Dolphins





1. Add Tannehill to the list of talented young quarterbacksMiami's quarterback Ryan Tannehill is coming into his own during his second NFL season. The 2012 eighth-overall pick has started every game of his professional career and has the Dolphins off to a 3-1 start this season. Tannehill showed promise in his rookie season, and has started to blossom in Year 2. He has completed 65 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,076 yards and five touchdowns this season. The knock on Tannehill is that he's prone to mistakes, as he's thrown five interceptions and six fumbles this year. Tannehill is coming off his worst outing of the season against the Saints on Monday Night Football, throwing three interceptions in a 38-17 loss, and he is looking to rebound against Baltimore.

2. Dolphins best in the red zoneWhen the Dolphins get into the red zone, they typically put points on the board. Especially touchdowns. The Dolphins are the best team in the NFL at red-zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 82 percent of their trips. By comparison, the Ravens have scored touchdowns on 50 percent of their red-zone trips. Tight end Charles Clay is a dangerous target near the end zone, and he has 20 catches and a touchdown on the season. He also has a one-yard touchdown run.

3. Dolphins have some familiar facesThe Ravens will recognize some familiar faces on the Dolphins sidelines, as they're matching up against a former teammate and regular opponent. Former Ravens inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe signed a $35 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason and he currently leads the team with 38 tackles. Miami also spent big money on former Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace, a player the Ravens know well. Wallace is off to a slower start with the Dolphins with 15 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.

4. Look out for Cameron Wake

One of the most dangerous players on Miami's defense is defensive end Cameron Wake. The fifth-year defender and Maryland native is one of the game's premier pass rushers, racking up 15 sacks last season. Wake has 2.5 sacks this year, but was forced to sit out last week's game because of a knee sprain. Wake warmed up on the field before the game and tried to play, but the medical staff decided to hold him out for the first time since his rookie season. Wake hopes to return this week, and if he does that will be another test for Ravens offensive tackles Michael Oher and Bryant McKinnie.