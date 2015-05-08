5 Things To Watch At Ravens Rookie Minicamp

May 08, 2015 at 03:28 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

08_ThingsAtMinicamp_news.jpg


The rookie class has arrived in Baltimore.

The 2015 draft class and crop of undrafted free agents reported to the Under Armour Performance Center Thursday night to kick off this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Minicamp includes two days of practice, which allows the Ravens coaches and scouts to get their first look at the future on the field.

Here are five key things to watch:

How Are Perriman's Hands?

Soon after the Ravens took Breshad Perriman with the No. 26 overall pick, questions started about his hands. Perriman admitted that he dropped too many passes in college, attributing most of them to a lapse in concentration. Perriman showed great hands during a private workout during the pre-draft process, which helped convince the Ravens that he was worthy of a first-round pick. This weekend's camp will be a chance to see how he catches in a practice setting, and all eyes will be on the first-round pick.

Williams as good as advertised?

Picking tight end Maxx Williams in the second round drew plenty of acclaim last weekend, and ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper even said that the Minnesota pass catcher could end up as the offensive rookie of the year. Expectations are high for Williams as the Ravens have a glaring need at tight end. Williams is viewed as a player who can make an immediate impact, and this is his first opportunity to show he's ready for that role.

Small-School Prospects Ready To Make The Jump

The Ravens picked up a pair of small-school prospects in this year's draft, adding cornerback Tray Walker out of Texas Southern in the fourth round, and offensive lineman Robert Myers from Tennessee State in the fifth round. The jump to the NFL is often the steepest for the small-school products who haven't competed against elite talent for most of their college careers. Walker's play will be a focus this weekend and throughout the offseason as he was the only cornerback the Ravens drafted.

Does Waller Impress?

Perhaps the most intriguing prospect in the draft was sixth-round pick Darren Waller, a receiver out of Georgia Tech. Waller is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, and he can run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He's still a raw prospect, which is why he lasted until the sixth round, but the potential is certainly enticing. The Ravens will get an early indication of whether he's somebody who could challenge for snaps.

Any Undrafted Surprises

The draft picks get all of the attention, but the Ravens have a strong track record of finding quality players during the undrafted process. Undrafted players like kicker Justin Tucker and receiver Marlon Brown have turned out to be key players, and the Ravens may have more players walk that path this season. Some relatively high-profile undrafted rookies will be participating in rookie minicamp, including a pair of Alabama defenders in safety Nick Perry and linebacker Trey DePriest, and they could catch the attention of the coaching staff.

