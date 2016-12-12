5 Things To Watch vs. New England Patriots

**

The last time the Ravens traveled up to Foxboro, in the 2014 divisional playoff game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady picked apart the secondary on the way to a victory. Brady's performance led to the Patriots overcoming a pair of 14-point leads, and their offense was simply too much for Baltimore's defensive backs to handle. The Ravens secondary in is much-improved since then. They now have Eric Weddle and Lardarius Webb at safety, plus a healthy Jimmy Smith and impressive rookie Tavon Young at cornerback. The group has limited the big plays that doomed them last season, and Baltimore's defense comes into the game ranked as the best in the NFL. The Ravens need the group playing at a high level because Brady is a master of finding any weakness and exploiting it.

More Great Moments To Add To The Rivalry

These two teams have become bitter rivals of the last decade, and each game always seems to have something that adds to the animosity between them. Whether it was Brady spiking Ed Reed on a slide in 2012 or all of the back-and-forth about the Patriots formation trickery in 2014, these games have a tendency to amplify the tension in the stadium. Those moments can also fire up the players on the sidelines. This will be another emotional game, and the players have to harness all that excitement without letting it overwhelm them.

Impact of Winter Weather